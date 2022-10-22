Another Russian National Detained in Norway For Flying Drone - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Another Russian national has been detained in Norway for flying a drone, Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) spokesman Martin Bernsen said on Friday.

Since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Norway has adopted a regulation on sanctions, according to which Russian companies or citizens have no right to use drones or other aircraft over its territory. So far, seven Russian nationals have been detained for flying drones in the country, four of them were released on Friday.

"He has been detained for the use of a drone on Norwegian territory. He has been detained by the police of the Western Police District at the request of PST," Bernsen told the Bergensavisen newspaper.

According to the report, the Russian national was detained on Thursday in the Norwegian municipality of Ullensvang. The hearing on the man's pre-trial detention will be held on Saturday.

Bernsen declined to share additional details, including where exactly the drone has been used, the report said.