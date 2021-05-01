Another Russian Strategic Missile Forces Unit Reequipped With Yars Mobile Missile Systems
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Russia's Strategic Missile Forces unit in the Kirov Region has been rearmed with the Yars mobile ground-based missile system, the Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.
"The commanders of the missile units inspected units in Bologovo (Tver Region), Yoshkar-Ola (the Republic of Mari El), Yurya (Kirov Region), Novosibirsk (Novosibirsk Region).
These missile units are equipped with the Yars mobile ground-based missile system," the ministry said in a statement.
Among other units that have completely switched to Yars are those in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, Ivanovo Region and Sverdlovsk Region.