Another Russian Suspect Linked To 2014 Czech Depot Blasts - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) A naturalized Czech citizen who formerly served with the Russian armed forces has been linked to an ammunition depot blast near the Czech village of Vrbetice that killed two in 2014, Czech Radio reported on Friday.

Three sources in the know told the broadcaster that national intelligence suspected Nikolai Shaposhnikov of helping alleged Russian military agents organize what it says was an act of sabotage.

Shaposhnikov is reportedly a weapons and explosives expert at Imex Group, a Czech arms firm that rented the warehouses. The blast tore through the warehouses in October 2014, destroying ammunition that was reportedly to be sold to Ukraine.

Czech authorities identified the alleged military intelligence agents as Aleksandr Mishkin and Anatoly Chepiga.

The Czech Republic says they are part of the elite Unit 29155 led by a Russian general, Andrei Averyanov.

Shaposhnikov traveled to Portugal days before the fatal explosions, the radio claimed. Averyanov was reportedly there at the same time, and the two allegedly met.

A lawyer for Imex Group told the radio that Shaposhnikov was still employed with the firm and denied having contacted Averyanov. The lawyer said there was no evidence that Shaposhnikov was not telling the truth.

Czech criminal police and intelligence reportedly refused to comment on the new findings in the case that soured relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, and led to the mutual expulsion of diplomats last April.

>