Another Seven Companies Join UK's Next Generation Fighter Program - Defense Ministry

Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Another seven companies have joined the United Kingdom's project to develop the next generation combat aircraft, known as Tempest, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Team Tempest was launched in 2018 as a group of industry leaders working on the UK's Future Combat Air System, a 1.9 billion Pounds ($2.4 billion) project that seeks to replace the Typhoon.

"Just two years after Team Tempest was created they delivered a world first. It's no surprise; when you attract the very best of British engineering and design, technological leaps like these are guaranteed.

That's why I'm delighted seven more companies have joined this mission to work in collaboration with the MoD, under the Team Tempest banner," Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, as quoted in a press release.

The companies in question are GEUK, GKN, Collins Aerospace, Martin Baker, QinetiQ, Bombardier and Thales UK, as well as UK universities and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

They will join forces with "core members" of the partnership, namely BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK, Rolls-Royce and the Defense Ministry itself.

