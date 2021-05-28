Another Ship Briefly Runs Aground in Suez Canal, Navigation Not Affected - Administration

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:28 PM

Another container ship briefly run aground in Suez Canal on Friday, and the incident did not affect the marine navigation, the canal's administration said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Another container ship briefly run aground in Suez Canal on Friday, and the incident did not affect the marine navigation, the canal's administration said.

"The container ship Maersk Emerald, which was passing the Suez Canal as part of the northern convoy, ran aground due to a sudden stalling of the engine and the shutdown of navigation tools. The canal administration responded professionally ... the vessel was recovered by four tugboats," George Safwat, the spokesman for the canal's administration, said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the administration, the incident did not affect the marine navigation at the canal.

The 400-meter-long container ship Ever Given became wedged in one of the world's busiest trade routes in March, creating a backlog of vessels waiting to cross through the canal which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean. After several attempts, the ship was eventually refloated and towed to the Great Bitter Lake where it remains under arrest.

