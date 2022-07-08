PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Another incident involving shooting from a Kalashnikov assault rifle occurred in the southeastern French city of Grenoble on Friday night, French media reported.

French newspaper Dauphine Libere reported that a shooter possibly armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle shot a young man near the Olympic Village in Grenoble.

The shooter fled the crime scene before the arrival of law enforcement officers.

On Thursday, local media reported that the French police received reports on two men on a scooter, one of whom was armed with a rifle. A policeman shot dead a young man armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle while he was aiming at the arriving patrol.