Another Six Grain Cargo Ships Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Another six vessels carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Sunday morning, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said.

"Work continues on grain shipment in Ukrainian ports. As of this morning, six more vessels with grain cargo have left Ukrainian ports," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, multilateral agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain were signed in Istanbul. The grain deal, which was signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers along the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.