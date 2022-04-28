Another Stage of Construction of Akkuyu NPP Onshore Facilities Completed - Developer

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Another stage of construction of onshore facilities of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant has been completed, the project's developer, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, said in a statement.

"As part of the work on establishing a unified water discharge system at the construction site of Akkuyu NPP Unit 1, construction workers connected the discharge channel and the siphon well," the company said.

The facilities will ensure the removal of sea water and desalinated water to be used for cooling the nuclear power plant equipment, it said.

"Establishing of a water discharge system is an important stage in the construction of the high-tech onshore hydraulic structures of Akkuyu NPP. The construction of discharge channels and siphon wells is carried out in parallel for Akkuyu NPP Units 1 and 2. Construction of these facilities involve 700 workers and experts who work in shifts continuously," it said.

"Before the construction of the coastal facilities, the builders performed a large amount of work on the engineering preparation of the area and reinforcing the coastline. After strengthening the soil, the construction of the siphon wells and outlet channels began. At the next stage construction workers will start the installation of tunnels and pipelines," the company added.

The Akkuyu NPP was inaugurated in April 2018 to become the first nuclear power plant built in Turkey. The plant will feature four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors. The capacity of each power unit is up to 1,200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.