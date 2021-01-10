UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Strain Of Coronavirus Found In Japan In Travelers From Brazil - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Another Strain of Coronavirus Found in Japan in Travelers From Brazil - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) on Sunday confirmed it had found a new strain of the coronavirus among four individuals arriving from Brazil.

The new strain showed similarities to the variant detected in the UK and South Africa but there is no evidence that it is more transmissible or likelier to cause serious symptoms, news agency Kyodo reported, citing institute chief Takaji Wakita.

The four individuals arrived in Tokyo's Haneda airport from Brazil on January 2from the state of Amazonas, Brazil. The four tested positive in airport quarantine.

Of the four, a man in his 40s was hospitalized with difficulty breathing, a woman in her thirties displayed symptoms such as headache and sore throat.

One male in his teens developed a fever while a female in the same age group showed no symptoms, Kyodo reported.

The news comes on the same day that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government was mulling an expansion of the state of emergency in several regions of the country.

The new strains of coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa late last year were proven to be up to 70 percent more easily transmissible than its predecessor and are believed to be driving new waves of transmissions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Man Tokyo Male Same Brazil United Kingdom Japan South Africa January Women Sunday From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

2 hours ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

3 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

4 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.