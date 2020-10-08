Another strike hit the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral (Holy Savior Cathedral) in the city of Shusha in Karabakh, Sputnik Armenia reported

According to the agency, Russian journalists were injured in the strike.

Earlier, the Armenian Unified Information Center said that the Azerbaijan armed forces struck the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the city's main temple, which was built in the 19th century and restored in the 1990s. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces were not targeting historical, cultural and religious buildings.