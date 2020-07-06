UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Suspected Case Of Bubonic Plague Identified In Western Mongolia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:02 PM

Another Suspected Case of Bubonic Plague Identified in Western Mongolia - Reports

Another suspected case of the bubonic plague has been identified in western Mongolia, the Chinese official Xinhua agency reports on Monday, citing the Mongolian Ministry of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Another suspected case of the bubonic plague has been identified in western Mongolia, the Chinese official Xinhua agency reports on Monday, citing the Mongolian Ministry of Health.

According to the agency, a 15-year-old resident of Ulaankhus, in the province of Bayan-Olgii, was taken to hospital on Sunday suspected of having the disease after eating marmot meat.

Dorj Narangerel, a representative of the Mongolian Ministry of Health, urged citizens during a press conference not to hunt marmots or consume marmot meat, the agency reported.

Two cases of the disease were confirmed in the neighboring province of Khovd this past Wednesday. A herder in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was also diagnosed with the bubonic plague on Sunday, domestic media reported.

A level 3 alert is in force in the Chinese region, which forbids the hunting and eating of animals that could be carrying the bubonic plague, and calls on citizens to report any suspected cases.

An outbreak of the bubonic plague was also reported in Inner Mongolia this past November.

Related Topics

China Alert Mongolia November Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, China to sign agreement for Azad Pattan ..

13 minutes ago

Australian ambassador enjoys Pakistani mango

25 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen and EU Special Envoy Discuss Ways to ..

31 minutes ago

Intelligence Official Says Israel Planted Bomb at ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with more big gains

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.