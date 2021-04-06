Another Tanker Briefly Ran Aground in Suez Canal, Traffic Restored - Source

UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th April 2021

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A Greek tanker on Tuesday ran aground in the south of the Suez Canal, almost blocking it, but the ship was pulled out, an informed source told Sputnik.

The ship traffic has now been restored, according to a source.

"Indeed, the ship ran aground a little, but the incident is over and the ship is already underway," the source said when asked if there are issues with the Greek-flagged Minerva Nike Tanker.

The source initially promised that the "movement along the canal will be restored in 30 minutes at most."

According to the MarineTraffic portal, at least two tugboats of the Suez Canal were around the ship when it ran aground in the canal.

In late March, the waterway was blocked by the 1,300-feet Ever Given container for six days. The damages from that blockage may reach about $1 billion, the head of the channel administration said.

