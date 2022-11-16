UrduPoint.com

Another Three Protesters Sentenced To Death In Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran's Tehran province on Wednesday issued death sentences to three more participants in the violent protests that erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, media reported

One of the three rioters was sentenced on charges of violating public order and stability in the country, as well as causing damage to people and state property, according to the Mehr news agency. The second protester was found responsible for setting fire to a police post in the city of Pakdasht and destroying its property. The third person was reportedly sentenced to death for causing damage to state property and playing a leading role in the violent riots.

Earlier in November, Iranian revolutionary courts issued the first death sentences to two other persons for organizing the mass protests, media reported.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. During the protests, which are still ongoing, members of Iran's security forces were attacked and some have been killed in the clashes with rioters. Tehran believes the unrest was instigated from abroad.

