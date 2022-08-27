Another Three Ships Loaded With Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Three vessels loaded with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports as part of the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that 39 ships had already used the Black Sea corridor for food exports.

"Work on grain shipment in Ukrainian ports continues. As of this morning, three more ships with grain cargo departed from Ukrainian ports," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed the grain deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships to carry food and fertilizers from the Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports.