UrduPoint.com

Another Three Ships Loaded With Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Another Three Ships Loaded With Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Three vessels loaded with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports as part of the UN-brokered grain deal, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed that 39 ships had already used the Black Sea corridor for food exports.

"Work on grain shipment in Ukrainian ports continues. As of this morning, three more ships with grain cargo departed from Ukrainian ports," the ministry said on Twitter.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed the grain deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships to carry food and fertilizers from the Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Twitter July From

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

22 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

24 minutes ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

5 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.