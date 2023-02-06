UrduPoint.com

Another Tremor Of 6.0 Magnitude Recorded In Central Turkey - EMSC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Another tremor of 6.0 magnitude was recorded in the central region of Turkey, where a new earthquake of 7.7 magnitude was recorded, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that a 7.

4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 01:17 GMT. As a result of the natural disaster, 912 have been killed and another 5,385 have been injured. Later in the day, the EMSC said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.8 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude was recorded at 10:36 GMT, 66 kilometers (41 miles) northeast of the city of Kahramanmaras, at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), the EMSC said.

