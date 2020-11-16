Another Twenty Planes With Peacekeepers Arrive in Armenia - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Two An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft and 18 Il-76 aircraft of the Russian military transport aviation have delivered armored vehicles and personnel of the peacekeeping brigade units to the Yerevan airport, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Another 18 Il-76 aircraft and two An-124 Ruslan aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Aerospace Forces of Russia with equipment and personnel of the 15th peacekeeping brigade sent to Armenia to participate in the peacekeeping operation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, landed at the airfields of Yerevan.

The Russian armed forces unloaded materiel, weapons and military equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Within 24 hours, the Russian aerospace forces planes delivered 58 units of equipment to Armenia, including armored personnel carriers, off-highway trucks, tankers, excavators.

Earlier in November, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on the Karabakh ceasefire, ending the six-week-long conflict. The deal also envisions refugee exchange and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.