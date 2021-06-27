Another Two Catholic Church Fires Reported on Reserves in Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Two Catholic churches have burnt down in Canada's westernmost province of British Columbia, days after another two Catholic churches were destroyed by fires in the same province, CBC reports.

The fires occurred on Saturday, on Indian reserves in British Columbia's Southern Interior. They were reported by Lower and Upper Similkameen Indian Bands, according to CBC.

Police are now investigating whether there is any connection between the Saturday morning fires at St. Ann's Church and the Chopaka church, and the Okanagan church fires that occurred on Monday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday that the Sacred Heart Church on Penticton Indian Band lands and St. Gregory's Church on Osoyoos Indian Band lands burned to the ground and police were treating the fires as suspicious.