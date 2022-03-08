UrduPoint.com

Another Two Flights Taking Back Chinese Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine Return Safely

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Another two flights taking back Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine return safely

Another two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Tuesday

BEIJING, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Another two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Tuesday.

At 7:25 a.m., the first flight arrived in Zhengzhou City in central China, and the second flight arrived at 12:13 p.m. in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Prior to today, four temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned home safely.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Zhengzhou From P

Recent Stories

PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

PM vows to continue fight against corrupt mafia

2 minutes ago
 Man abandons wife after she asked him for new clot ..

Man abandons wife after she asked him for new clothes

30 minutes ago
 Italian embassy hosts event to promote women's sel ..

Italian embassy hosts event to promote women's self-reliance

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan-US relaunch Trade, Investment Framework A ..

Pakistan-US relaunch Trade, Investment Framework Agreement

55 seconds ago
 Spices' exports increase 22.94% to $64.900m in 7 m ..

Spices' exports increase 22.94% to $64.900m in 7 months

57 seconds ago
 Govt takes various steps to provide a conducive en ..

Govt takes various steps to provide a conducive environment to women, girls: Shi ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>