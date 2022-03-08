Another Two Flights Taking Back Chinese Citizens Evacuated From Ukraine Return Safely
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Another two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Tuesday.
At 7:25 a.m., the first flight arrived in Zhengzhou City in central China, and the second flight arrived at 12:13 p.m. in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Prior to today, four temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned home safely.