Another Two UK Lawmakers Face Probe for Failing to Declare Outside Earnings

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Jacob Rees-Mogg and Douglas Ross on Wednesday became the latest British lawmakers to be investigated by the Parliament's standards committee over allegations that they failed to declare interests related to employment and earnings.

The Names of the leader of the House of Commons and the Scottish Conservative Party, respectively, appeared in an updated register published by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

The investigation into Rees-Mogg had been requested by the opposition Labour Party after the Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed last month that the Cabinet member had not declared a £6 million ($7.9 million) personal loan from his Cayman Islands-linked company Saliston Limited.

Meanwhile, Ross announced last month that he referred himself to the commissioner following media reports that he had failed to declare thousands of Pounds in outside earnings from his second job as member of the Scottish Parliament and a third job as football referee.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is also being investigated by commissioner Stone due to an oversight of "his register of interests" as a lawmaker.

The parliamentary corruption watchdog began scrutinizing lawmakers' outside earnings after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unsuccessfully tried to save fellow party member Owen Paterson from an immediate suspension for breaching lobbying rules.