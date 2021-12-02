UrduPoint.com

Another Two UK Lawmakers Face Probe For Failing To Declare Outside Earnings

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Another Two UK Lawmakers Face Probe for Failing to Declare Outside Earnings

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Jacob Rees-Mogg and Douglas Ross on Wednesday became the latest British lawmakers to be investigated by the Parliament's standards committee over allegations that they failed to declare interests related to employment and earnings.

  The Names of the leader of the House of Commons and the Scottish Conservative Party, respectively, appeared in an updated register published by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

    The investigation into Rees-Mogg had been requested by the opposition Labour Party after the Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed last month that the Cabinet member had not declared a £6 million ($7.9 million) personal loan from his Cayman Islands-linked company Saliston Limited.

  Meanwhile, Ross announced last month that he referred himself to the commissioner following media reports that he had failed to declare thousands of Pounds in outside earnings from his second job as member of the Scottish Parliament and a third job as football referee.

    Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is also being investigated by commissioner Stone due to an oversight of "his register of interests" as a lawmaker.

  The parliamentary corruption watchdog began scrutinizing lawmakers' outside earnings after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unsuccessfully tried to save fellow party member Owen Paterson from an immediate suspension for breaching lobbying rules.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Loan Prime Minister Parliament Company Job Douglas Paterson Sunday Media From Cabinet Million Opposition Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

18 minutes ago
 Russia, Terrorism Remain Main Concerns in NATO's N ..

Russia, Terrorism Remain Main Concerns in NATO's New Strategic Concept Draft - B ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.