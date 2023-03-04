UrduPoint.com

Another UK National Dies In Ukraine In February - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Another UK national, who was supplying arms to the Ukrainian front-line troops, died last month, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

"We are supporting the family of a British man that died in Ukraine, and are in touch with the local authorities," a Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday, as quoted by the i newspaper.

The news outlet specified that the unnamed Briton, known by his nickname 'Scouse,' had been from the Liverpool area. He reportedly went to the combat zone in April and was engaged in delivering weapons and supplying the front lines.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Since then, over 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

