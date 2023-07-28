Open Menu

Another Ukrainian Missile Intercepted In Rostov Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Another Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Rostov Region - Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian air defense systems intercepted another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region on Friday, the Defense Ministry said, adding that its debris fell far away from populated areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Russian air defense systems intercepted another Ukrainian missile in the Rostov Region on Friday, the Defense Ministry said, adding that its debris fell far away from populated areas.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over Taganrog, and its debris fell in the city damaging buildings and injuring civilians.

"On July 28, at about 17:15 (02:15 pm GMT), the Kiev regime carried out a second attempt at a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defense system modified into a strike version. A Ukrainian missile was intercepted by Russian air defense systems near the city of Azov, Rostov Region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that debris fell far away from populated areas.

