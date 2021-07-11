UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another US Base Attacked In Eastern Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Another US Base Attacked in Eastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Another US military base in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor has come under attack, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing local sources.

The US base in the Omar oil field has suffered a rocket attack, the agency reports.

On Saturday, the US military came under another atatck in the east of Syria. SANA also reported an explosion that took place at Conoco gas factory east of a US military base. A Pentagon official later confirmed to Sputnik that US forces came under "an indirect fire attack" in Syria.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Pentagon Oil Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.