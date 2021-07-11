Another US Base Attacked in Eastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Another US military base in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor has come under attack, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Sunday, citing local sources.

The US base in the Omar oil field has suffered a rocket attack, the agency reports.

On Saturday, the US military came under another atatck in the east of Syria. SANA also reported an explosion that took place at Conoco gas factory east of a US military base. A Pentagon official later confirmed to Sputnik that US forces came under "an indirect fire attack" in Syria.