Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Another virus vaccine enters phase 3 trial in China

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Another locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in China has entered phase 3 clinical trial, according to media reports on Thursday.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products said it launched phase 3 clinical trial domestically for COVID-19 vaccines, Global Times reported.

The Chinese-listed company has recruited 29,000 people from around the world for the trial.

Founded in 1995, the company researches, manufactures, and sells vaccines and biological products including prevention products, blood products, diagnostic reagents, and therapeutic agents.

According to Chinese officials, the country has 13 vaccine candidates entering clinical trials, including five in phase-3 trials.

Over 100 vaccines to prevent coronavirus are at different stages of development around the globe.

The US drug maker Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech last month said that their coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, upgrading an earlier estimate of 90%.

On Wednesday, the UK became the first country to allow the use of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine on the public after the country's regulator clinically approved the jab.

