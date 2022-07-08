Another Wave of COVID-19 Cases Registered in Tokyo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Japanese capital of Tokyo is facing another wave of coronavirus infections, as the number of confirmed cases reached 8,529 over the past 24 hours, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said that the capital "can be considered to have entered the seventh wave," Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, adding that the total number of daily COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 47,977.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said that the government does not intend to introduce restrictive measures, the news agency noted.