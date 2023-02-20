Antakya-Iskenderun Highway in Turkey Damaged After New Earthquakes - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Part of the highway linking the Turkish cities of Antakya and Iskenderun was destroyed on Monday after two new earthquakes in the Hatay Province, local sources told Sputnik

Turkey's disaster management authority AFAD on Monday evening reported magnitude 6.

4 and 5.8 earthquakes in Hatay with a three-minute interval.

"Part of the Antakya-Iskenderun highway was destroyed after earthquakes," the sources said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent in Antakya, several buildings in the city, which managed to resist the February 6 earthquake, collapsed after today's tremors.