UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antalya Expects About 10,000 Russian Tourists On 1st Day Of Flight Resumption - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Antalya Expects About 10,000 Russian Tourists on 1st Day of Flight Resumption - Official

The Turkish resort city of Antalya is expecting to welcome about 10,000 tourists from Russia on Tuesday, the first day of flight resumption, Recep Yavuz, the head of Antalya City Council's Tourism Working Group, told Sputnik on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Turkish resort city of Antalya is expecting to welcome about 10,000 tourists from Russia on Tuesday, the first day of flight resumption, Recep Yavuz, the head of Antalya City Council's Tourism Working Group, told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that air-traffic between the two countries would resume starting from June 22.

"At the moment, we have 33 flights scheduled for tomorrow, that's about 10,000 tourists. In the coming days this figure will increase and, I hope, will reach 20,000-25,000 Russian guests a day. In the next four months, about four million tourists from Russia may arrive. Russians make up 40% of all tourists in the Antalya province [this year]," Yavuz said.

In April, Russia suspended most Turkey-bound flights over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country popular with Russian tourists.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Antalya April May June All From Million

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting of District Coordination commit ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

1 minute ago

Cambodia charges environmentalists over royal insu ..

1 minute ago

EU Adopts Fourth Package of Sanctions Against Bela ..

1 minute ago

UAE&#039;s Minister of State for Defence Affairs r ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition frustrated on Jam's success, Balochista ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.