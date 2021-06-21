Antalya Expects About 10,000 Russian Tourists on 1st Day of Flight Resumption - Official

The Turkish resort city of Antalya is expecting to welcome about 10,000 tourists from Russia on Tuesday, the first day of flight resumption, Recep Yavuz, the head of Antalya City Council's Tourism Working Group, told Sputnik on Monday

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that air-traffic between the two countries would resume starting from June 22.

"At the moment, we have 33 flights scheduled for tomorrow, that's about 10,000 tourists. In the coming days this figure will increase and, I hope, will reach 20,000-25,000 Russian guests a day. In the next four months, about four million tourists from Russia may arrive. Russians make up 40% of all tourists in the Antalya province [this year]," Yavuz said.

In April, Russia suspended most Turkey-bound flights over the COVID-19 pandemic in the country popular with Russian tourists.