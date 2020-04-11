Antalya-Moscow Flight With Russian Citizens Cancelled Over Curfew in Turkey - Consulate

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Turkey's Antalya said that the flight to Moscow, which was going to evacuate Russian citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, had been canceled over the 48-hour curfew in Turkey.

On Thursday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Russia's largest airline Aeroflot planned to bring about 550 Russians to Moscow from Antalya and Bangkok amid the pandemic.

"Over the curfew introduced in Turkey, the Antalya-Moscow flight scheduled for April 11 has been delayed. There will be an additional announcement about the new date of the flight," the consulate said in a statement on late Friday.

On Friday, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that residents of 31 provinces - including Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya - would be banned from leaving home on Saturday-Sunday over the spread of the coronavirus.