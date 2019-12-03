UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antalya To Get First Aircraft Hanger By 2021 End

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:57 PM

The first aircraft hangar in the Mediterranean resort city Antalya is expected to become operational by the end of 2021, the CEO of a major carrier said Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The first aircraft hangar in the Mediterranean resort city Antalya is expected to become operational by the end of 2021, the CEO of a major carrier said Tuesday.

Antalya's first aircraft maintenance and repair center will be launched by SunExpress, a joint venture of flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.

"As one of the largest companies and biggest employers in Antalya, we continue to support Antalya's economy and tourism," SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof told at a press conference in Antalya.

As a "home carrier of Antalya", the company aims to generate jobs, as well contribute to the economy of the region with this investment, Bischof noted.

"The project would be a first in Antalya and the center would initially serve SunExpress aircraft and then will start serving other airlines later," he said.

The firm aims to carry almost 4.5 million passengers between Antalya and 44 destinations, with its 25 aircraft based in Antalya by the end of this year.

Noting that the company increased its capacity to and from Antalya at record levels every year, Bischof said: "This year, in the summer of 2020, we will offer the largest capacity in our history with a total of 5 million seats on domestic and international routes." Bischof added that the company would also raise the number of its aircraft stationed in Antalya to 27 next summer.

SunExpress last year racked up its highest revenue of approximately �1.3 billion (some $1.5 billion) in its history while achieving record growth of 10%. The number of passengers rose 10% year-on-year to reach 10 million in 2018, with a load factor of 84%.

SunExpress, founded in 1989, flies to more than 90 destinations in over 30 countries with 84 aircraft. The airline, based in Antalya, was named the world's fifth-best leisure airline for two years in a row by Skytrax rankings.

