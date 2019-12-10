UrduPoint.com
Antarctica-Bound Chilean Air Force Plane Missing With 38 People On Board - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:30 AM

Antarctica-Bound Chilean Air Force Plane Missing With 38 People on Board - Statement

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A Chilean Air Force plane carrying 38 people on board disappeared from radars on Monday during the flight to a base in Antarctica, the Chilean Air Force said in a statement.

"The C-130 Hercules aircraft ...

took off at 04:55 p.m. [19:55 GMT] and disappeared from radars at 06:13 p.m. [21:13 GMT], while flying from Chabunco air base in Punta Arenas city [southern Chile] to an air base in Antarctica. There were 38 people on board, including 17 crew members and 21 passengers," the statement said.

