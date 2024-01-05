Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 44 points, held off the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday despite another stellar performance from Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday.

In the other match of a marquee double-header Thursday, Nikola Jokic drained a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the reigning champion Denver Nuggets a 130-127 victory over the Golden State Warriors -- who had led by 18 points midway through the fourth quarter.

Wembanyama was restricted to 26 minutes on the floor in his highly anticipated first encounter with Antetokounmpo as he recovers from the ankle trouble that saw him miss the Spurs' December game in Milwaukee.

The French rookie scored 27 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34 points, but the highlight-reel battle between Antetokounmpo and Wembanyama stole the show in San Antonio.

"He's unbelievable, unbelievable talent," Antetokounmpo said of Wembanyama, whose combination of size and skill has drawn comparisons to the Greek superstar.

Wembanyama thrilled fans with an array of jaw-dropping shots, including a first-half dunk off his own bounce off the backboard.

"He can score at will, anytime he wants. Plays the right way, plays to win. It was good playing against him," said Antetokounmpo, who grabbed 14 rebounds as the Bucks improved to 25-10, the third best record in the league.

The entertaining contest was tied 93-93 heading into a fourth quarter that featured eight lead changes, the Spurs battling for the upset in a season that has seen them win just five games.

For Wembanyama it was also a chance to test himself against a player he "grew up watching" in Antetokounmpo -- a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player who led the Bucks to the NBA title in 2021.

"It's always extra motivation," Wembanyama said. "I want to go at everyone and be the bad guy on the court. So it was a great match-up."

Antetokounmpo drained a three-pointer to tie it up at 118-118 with three minutes to play. He then drew a charge call on Wembanyama and less than a minute later drilled another three-pointer to put the Bucks up 121-118.