Antey-4000 Anti-Aircraft Missile System to Be Presented to Public at Army-2020 Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer said on Thursday that the Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system will be presented to the public for the first time at the Army 2020 international defense industry forum, scheduled for August 23-29.

"The Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system will be also presented.

The 9A83M-2E launcher and the 9A84M-1E launcher will be located on the site in front of the B pavilion, as well as 9M83ME and 9M82ME anti-aircraft guided missiles from this anti-aircraft missile system," the manufacturer said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Almaz-Antey will also present the 51P6E2 launcher for the non-strategic missile defense, which is designed to combat ballistic targets.

Moreover, the manufacturer will also present its other products at the forum, which will take place in the Moscow region. This year, over 70 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum.