KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) One case of anthrax infectious disease was confirmed in southern Ukraine's Odessa Region, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Center for Public Health said on Wednesday.

The Odessa Regional Medical Center's laboratory received in July a report of suspected anthrax. During an epidemiological investigation, it was found that on August 3, the patient's body temperature increased, a boil appeared on the lower leg, which turned into an ulcer. The man did not seek medical help. The patient was reportedly engaged in the purchase of animals for subsequent resale.

"It was only on August 7, 2020, when the patient turned to the family doctor. On August 11, the laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine isolated anthrax DNA through [polymerase chain reaction] PCR," the press service wrote on Facebook.

It added that specialists from the regional laboratory center and the State Service of Ukraine on food Safety and Consumers Protection were taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The health ministry also noted that the disease could not be transmitted from person to person.

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Although rare, people can contract the disease if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.