(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Anti-Brexit campaigners have asked a Scottish court to carry out functions of UK Prime Boris Johnson if he fails to abide by September's legislation, known as the Benn act, which requires him to seek an extension to the Brexit withdrawal date if no deal is reached with the European Union by October 19, media reported Tuesday.

Despite Johnson last Friday announcing that he will abide by the legislation, lawyers presenting the case to court have said there is reason to believe Johnson and his allies will attempt to evade the requirement, the Guardian reported.

According to the media, the lawyers have asked Scotland's highest court, the Inner House of the Court of Session, to employ a legal instrument unique to Scotland known as the 'nobile officium'.

This legal provision allows the court to act on behalf of any person to uphold the legal requirements, if that person fails to do so.

The legal notice comes a day after a lower court rejected a bid to force Johnson to send the letter to the EU by October 19 if no deal is reached. Judge Lord Pentland maintained that Johnson will follow the law and ask for an extension without legal interference.

Johnson was among the main pro-Brexit figures before the 2016 referendum and has remained a staunch believer that an exit from the EU will be beneficial to the United Kingdom. Since assuming office in July 2019, he has been unable to present a comprehensible Brexit deal with the EU and has been faced with strong challenges to his leadership at home.