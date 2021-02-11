Anti-Coronavirus Sputnik V Vaccine Permissible Under Islam - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus does not contain any pig products and is allowed under islam, the head of a genetic laboratory at the Gamaleya Research Institute said Thursday.

Muslim communities around the world have been concerned about whether COVID-19 vaccines contain prohibited animal products, such as pork gelatin which is used to stabilize the ingredients.

"None of this is used to make the vaccine," Vladimir Gushchin, who leads the institute's research of pathogen variability mechanisms, said during a roundtable with Muslim clerics.

"Environments used by us are chemically identifiable. They contain no animal extracts, serums etcetera," the scientist confirmed.

The spiritual leadership of Tatarstan, a majority Muslim region in Russia's southwest, told Sputnik that clerics would have to decide whether vaccines made with haram components ” that are banned under Islamic laws - should be allowed for use.