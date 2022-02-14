UrduPoint.com

Anti-coup Protester Shot Dead In Sudan: Medics

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Anti-coup protester shot dead in Sudan: medics

Sudanese security forces shot dead a protester on Monday during rallies demanding civilian rule, taking the number killed in crackdowns since last year's coup to at least 80, medics said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces shot dead a protester on Monday during rallies demanding civilian rule, taking the number killed in crackdowns since last year's coup to at least 80, medics said.

The protester was wounded in "the neck and chest by live rounds by coup forces," the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

