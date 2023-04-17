UrduPoint.com

Anti-Crisis Depoliticized Solutions Needed To Stabilize Energy Markets - Russian Diplomat

April 17, 2023

Anti-Crisis Depoliticized Solutions Needed to Stabilize Energy Markets - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia considers it necessary to develop a package of anti-crisis depoliticized solutions to stabilize energy markets, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yury Sentyurin told Sputnik.

Attempts to set a price cap and form a "buyers' market" have "an equally destructive impact on both the oil market and the gas market," the diplomat said.

"In the current situation of the obvious degradation of many previous models and development tools, it is necessary to promptly develop a package of anti-crisis solutions that would be based on pragmatic tasks and be outside of politics. Unfortunately, we have to state the reverse dynamics and the absence of prerequisites for the normalization of the state of the markets in the near future," Sentyurin said.

