Anti FETO fight to top agenda of Erdogan-Trumph talks

ANKARA,TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Turkish president on Tuesday said the fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) will be the top agenda item during his meeting with the U.S. president.

"Turkey took several steps and will continue doing so for extradition of the terrorist [group] leader Fetullah Gulen in Pennsylvania," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at the Istanbul Airport before departing for Washington for official talks with his U.

S. counterpart Donald Trump.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and some 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.