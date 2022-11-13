MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Thousands of people have participated in opposition protests in Tirana, the capital of Albania, local media report.

A massive demonstration against the government, corruption, and the cost of living was held in Tirana on Saturday.

Thousands of Albanians participated in the protest, which lasted over two hours, the local Top Channel said.

Albanian Daily news reported that the protest was generally peaceful, but one person was detained after the demonstrators broke through the police cordon and threw paint at the office building of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

According to Top Channel, the demonstrators accused Rama and local governors of "stealing" state funds.