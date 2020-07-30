Anti-Government Protesters in Bulgaria Paralyze Traffic in Central Sofia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Participants of the anti-government protests in Bulgaria have blocked traffic on two major highways in the center of the country's capital of Sofia, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Thursday.

According to the media, demonstrators set up tents on the Eagles' Bridge and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard in front of the presidential administration building. Protesters call for "abolishing dictatorship," demanding the resignation of the government headed by Boyko Borissov, as well as Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

Demonstrators only allow ambulances to pass through blocked roads, and the movement of buses and private cars have been blocked. Public transport routes have been changed by the authorities.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly in Sofia, began on July 9, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of Borissov and the entire government, which is accused of having links to criminal groups.

Some protesters are siding with President Rumen Radev, who said that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

The protests were triggered by the raid of Radev's office in early June and the detention of two presidential advisers for questioning. The president then called on the government and Geshev to resign. A vote of no-confidence has been filed against the government, but the parliament rejected it.