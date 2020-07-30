UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Government Protesters In Bulgaria Paralyze Traffic In Central Sofia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:29 PM

Anti-Government Protesters in Bulgaria Paralyze Traffic in Central Sofia - Reports

Participants of the anti-government protests in Bulgaria have blocked traffic on two major highways in the center of the country's capital of Sofia, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Participants of the anti-government protests in Bulgaria have blocked traffic on two major highways in the center of the country's capital of Sofia, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Thursday.

According to the media, demonstrators set up tents on the Eagles' Bridge and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard in front of the presidential administration building. Protesters call for "abolishing dictatorship," demanding the resignation of the government headed by Boyko Borissov, as well as Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

Demonstrators only allow ambulances to pass through blocked roads, and the movement of buses and private cars have been blocked. Public transport routes have been changed by the authorities.

Anti-government protests in Bulgaria, mainly in Sofia, began on July 9, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of Borissov and the entire government, which is accused of having links to criminal groups.

Some protesters are siding with President Rumen Radev, who said that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

The protests were triggered by the raid of Radev's office in early June and the detention of two presidential advisers for questioning. The president then called on the government and Geshev to resign. A vote of no-confidence has been filed against the government, but the parliament rejected it.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Vote Traffic Sofia Bulgaria June July Criminals Dictator Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

2 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

16 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

16 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

17 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.