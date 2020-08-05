UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Government Protesters In Sofia Go On Hunger Strike, One In Pre-Coma State - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Anti-Government Protesters in Sofia Go on Hunger Strike, One in Pre-Coma State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A number of protesters who camped out in front of the cabinet's building in Sofia have gone on a hunger strike, and one of them is already in a pre-coma state, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

Rallies demanding the resignation of Boyko Borissov's government have been ongoing since July 9.

Four of the protesters in Sofia have been on a hunger strike. One of them reportedly has not eaten or drunk water for six days, and his condition has deteriorated.

"He is in a pre-comatose state. We expect that he may go into a coma at any moment and we hope that this will not happen during sleep .

.. He categorically does not want any help and rejects treatment ... He even stated this in writing," people sharing a tent with the hunger striker said.

The protests in Bulgaria began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Water Sofia Bulgaria February May July Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

48 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

49 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

1 hour ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.