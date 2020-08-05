Anti-Government Protesters in Sofia Go on Hunger Strike, One in Pre-Coma State - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A number of protesters who camped out in front of the cabinet's building in Sofia have gone on a hunger strike, and one of them is already in a pre-coma state, Bulgarian National Radio reported on Wednesday.

Rallies demanding the resignation of Boyko Borissov's government have been ongoing since July 9.

Four of the protesters in Sofia have been on a hunger strike. One of them reportedly has not eaten or drunk water for six days, and his condition has deteriorated.

"He is in a pre-comatose state. We expect that he may go into a coma at any moment and we hope that this will not happen during sleep .

.. He categorically does not want any help and rejects treatment ... He even stated this in writing," people sharing a tent with the hunger striker said.

The protests in Bulgaria began with a rally in Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who said back in February that he had lost confidence in the current government due to its failure to tackle corruption and enact major reforms. The president, a vocal critic of Borissov's government, has been accusing the prime minister of having ties with oligarchs.