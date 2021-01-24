UrduPoint.com
Anti-Government Protests Continue In Tunisian Capital - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 seconds ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Tunisian Capital - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Mass protests were held in the Tunisian capital on Saturday despite the coronavirus restrictions, with demonstrators calling for the release of those detained, radio Mosaique FM reports.

There was a heavy police presence during the Saturday unauthorized rallies in Tunis. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of parliament; many of them were not wearing face masks, according to video footage released by radio Mosaique FM .

The protests in Tunisia come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.

Last weekend, Tunisian police detained more than 870 protesters amid demonstrations in over 15 cities. Police have reportedly used tear gas to disperse protesters in Tunis earlier this month.

According to Tunisian media reports, most of the protesters are young people who have been blocking traffic, using fireworks against police and burning tires and trash cans.

