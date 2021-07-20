UrduPoint.com
Anti-government Protests Expected In Colombia On Independence Day This Week - Union

Anti-government Protests Expected in Colombia on Independence Day This Week - Union

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Mass anti-government protests are planned in Colombia on Tuesday, when the country celebrates Independence Day, the Central Union of Workers (CUT) said.

"We demand from the authorities full respect and guarantee for the exercise of peaceful protest. We reiterate the call to the public so that tomorrow, Tuesday, July 20, we will carry out a great peaceful demonstration throughout the country, in strict compliance with biosafety regulations," CUT said in a statement on its website.

Colombia marks Independence Day on July 20, which is also the day that the country's Congress will begin its new session.

According to Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano, this year, the holiday is going to be held without public parades or crowds.

Nonetheless, there will be a military parade that will be televised and broadcast on various digital channels.

Workers' strikes and public protests started in Colombia in April, when people walked out against the so-called Sustainable Solidarity Law, a now-shelved tax reform bill. Labor and student organizations in Colombia have since demanded social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces. The ongoing protests have led to the death of over two dozen people amid clashes with law enforcement, according to official data.

