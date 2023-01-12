MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) One person has died and 34 others have been injured during anti-government protests in the Peruvian city of Cusco, one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, media reported on Thursday.

Peruvian broadcaster RPP reported that six police officers and 28 protesters had been injured as a result of the unrest, and that all of them were taken to hospital.

The report said that a 50-year-old man had been killed by a gunfire as a result of riots, but Cusco's attorney said that the security forces did not have any bullets in their handguns and that it might be a pellet.

The prosecutor added that eight people had been taken in custody, according to the broadcaster.

Peru has been experiencing a wave of demonstrations since early December when President Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested on charges of a coup attempt after he tried to dissolve parliament and rule by decree. Dina Boluarte, who previously served as vice president, was sworn in as the president.

At least 47 people have died since the start of the protests.