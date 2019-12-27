Anti-Government Rallies in Lebanon Resemble 'Color Revolution' - Russian Ambassador

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The clashes between protesters and police in Lebanon are spurred by instigators in a scenario that resembles those seen in "color revolutions," a name give non-violent uprisings organized by activists and thought to be backed by NGOs and foreign actors, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Multiple facts indicate that there are trained instigators among peaceful demonstrators who initiate clashes with law enforcement officers, riots and internecine strife. These are clear 'color revolution' tactics, when specific plans are implemented in a specific place and at a certain time," Zasypkin said.

According to the ambassador, there is no doubt that these demonstrations are genuine, since the country's population are targeting the entire system rather than any one political party in the hopes to attain better living conditions. However, the main issue is still how to realize a scenario in which people achieve the goals they strive for.

"In fact, what is happening has all the features of 'color revolutions.' On the one hand, there are domestic problems and justified discontent among people, a desire for change ... On the other hand, there are attempts to use the mass movement in parties' and groups' interests, the manipulation of public opinion, external interference," he added.

The ambassador also stated that the new government should focus on solving practical problems, including the elimination of corruption, rather than sharpening existing disputes among political parties on regional issues.

In addition, he said that Washington's plans to exert pressure on Iran-backed Hezbollah militants through the introduction of sanctions and interference in the protests had not turned out as expected.

"As a part of the campaign on pressuring Iran and its ally, Hezbollah, the US has recently been increasingly involved in Lebanon's internal situation ... It attempted to influence the protests, saying it was against Hezbollah. But it turned out that amid its activity [introduction of financial sanctions] the banking system of Lebanon, which was considered to be reliable and was completely controlled by the US Treasury Department, lost its Dollar cash overnight. It affected the population and the economy," Zasypkin said, adding that this had not affected Hezbollah and its allies.

Commenting on Russia's position on the matter, the ambassador said that Moscow advocated for constructive political dialogue at the national level that would involve the mass movement.

The protests in Lebanon erupted on October 17 following the government's decision to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector due to the worsening living standards amid a wider economic crisis.

The political crisis seemed to be resolved on December 20 when President Michel Aoun tasked his new prime minister, Hassan Diab, with forming the new government. Diab's candidacy had been supported by 69 of 128 members of parliament. The people, however, have not shown the same support, as Diab's nomination for prime minister was met with some protests.