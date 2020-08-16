Anti-Government Rally in Thailand Draws Over 10,000 Protesters

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) More than 10,000 people took to the streets in Bangkok on Sunday to protest against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.

"We have registered 10,250 participants," a member of the Free Youth movement, a student-led organization behind the protest, told Sputnik.

The protesters, many of them students, have been calling on the government to stop the crackdown on its critics, rewrite the constitution and dissolve the lower house of parliament.

Organizers said they aimed to gather 50,000 signatures in support of a new constitution in the coming weeks. The demonstration is the largest since protests began in mid-July.