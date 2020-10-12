Anti-Government Riots in Bishkek Estimated to Cost $210,000 - Mayor Office

The preliminary damage from anti-government riots in Bishkek has amounted to over 17 million soms ($210,000), a spokesperson for the mayor's office told Sputnik

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The preliminary damage from anti-government riots in Bishkek has amounted to over 17 million soms ($210,000), a spokesperson for the mayor's office told Sputnik.

"The preliminary damage amounted to over 17 million soms. As many as 13 buses and 16 patrol police service vehicles were damaged. At least 65 square meters [213 square feet] of granite slabs were broken and stolen in Ala-Too square, seven ambulance cars were damaged," the spokesperson said.

Mass protests in the Central Asian republic erupted early last week in response to what many considered to be an unfair general election.

The unrest was marked by mobs of protesters overrunning government institutions and centers of power.

On Friday, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed an order dismissing Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and his cabinet. At an extraordinary session of the parliament, lawmakers endorsed opposition politician, Sadyr Japarov, as a candidate for prime minister, who shortly afterward announced that President Jeenbekov was ready to leave his post within several days.