TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Mass anti-government rallies are taking place in Jerusalem and downtown Tel Aviv, the Israel Police said on Saturday, adding that protesters had blocked roads demanding the prime minister's resignation.

"In Jerusalem, the demonstration is taking place in the city center next to the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Some of the demonstrators moved towards Paris Square. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked the roads near the Charles Clore Park. Police are acting on the spot to prevent incidents," the press service said.

According to Israeli media reports, protesters are chanting slogans calling for Netanyahu's resignation.

The Jerusalem district court is scheduled to hold a second hearing in the corruption trial of the Israeli prime minister on Sunday.

Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage.