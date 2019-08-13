BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Hundreds of anti-government protesters returned to Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, a day after the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, canceled more than 300 flights as a result of a massive sit-in, local media reported.

The airport stopped running on Monday afternoon after the departure and arrival halls were occupied by thousands of protesters opposing the city's extradition bill. Hong Kong International resumed operations on Tuesday morning, but large lines of passengers have formed in the departure hall due to the canceled flights.

According to South China Morning Post, about 200 demonstrators dressed in black gathered in the arrivals hall in response to calls on the internet to resume protests.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is taking measures to help passengers travel from Hong Kong to mainland China, including increasing the number of flights and engaging other airports in the south of the country.

People first took to the streets of Hong Kong in early June to protest the proposed passage of a bill that would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Even though the government has announced that it has suspended the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.