UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Gov't Protesters Return To Hong Kong Airport Day After All Flights Canceled - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Anti-Gov't Protesters Return to Hong Kong Airport Day After All Flights Canceled - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Hundreds of anti-government protesters returned to Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday, a day after the airport, which is one of the busiest in the world, canceled more than 300 flights as a result of a massive sit-in, local media reported.

The airport stopped running on Monday afternoon after the departure and arrival halls were occupied by thousands of protesters opposing the city's extradition bill. Hong Kong International resumed operations on Tuesday morning, but large lines of passengers have formed in the departure hall due to the canceled flights.

According to South China Morning Post, about 200 demonstrators dressed in black gathered in the arrivals hall in response to calls on the internet to resume protests.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is taking measures to help passengers travel from Hong Kong to mainland China, including increasing the number of flights and engaging other airports in the south of the country.

People first took to the streets of Hong Kong in early June to protest the proposed passage of a bill that would allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not previously have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Even though the government has announced that it has suspended the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely. Locals also want the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Related Topics

Protest Internet World China Hong Kong June Criminals Post Media From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

17 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.