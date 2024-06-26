Open Menu

Anti-graft Group Says Under Investigation By New Hungarian Agency

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Anti-graft group says under investigation by new Hungarian agency

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Transparency International Hungary on Tuesday said that it had come under investigation by a controversial new agency set up under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to curb foreign influence.

The Sovereignty Protection Office began operating in February with critics fearing it would have a "chilling effect" on the central European country's democracy.

The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against Hungary over the creation of the agency.

The office notified Transparency International Hungary last week "about 'initiating a specific -- and comprehensive -- investigation' into our activities," the anti-graft group said in a statement.

The Sovereignty Protection Office "posed a total of 62 questions in their six-page official letter, giving us thirty days to respond," it added.

"We hereby reiterate our position that this law serves the intention of the government to intimidate citizens and civil organisations that are critical of the government, while it is disguised as allegedly protecting national sovereignty," the group said.

The office declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Atlatszo, a media outlet known for its investigations into corruption, is also under investigation by the agency and has been asked to clarify its relationship with Transparency International Hungary.

In December, Atlatszo said in a statement that the law was "capable of severely restricting press freedom" and was capable of making the work of "independent editorial offices, journalists and media companies difficult or even impossible".

Months later in April, politician Peter Magyar, a former government insider-turned-critic, said he had been put under investigation by the office.

The office has powers to "identify and investigate organisations that receive funding from abroad aimed at influencing the will of voters".

Orban's Fidesz party argues that the law will "close a loophole" of "electoral trickery" after claims opposition parties received funds from a US-based NGO in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

While the Sovereignty Protection Office can gather information, cooperate with state agencies and make reports, it does not have the power to sanction anyone on its own.

But its findings could be used to prosecute election candidates who accept foreign funding, as under Hungarian law they could face up to three years in prison.

Since returning to lead the EU member state in 2010, Orban has moved to curb civil rights and has made other changes to tighten his grip on power, often clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law issues.

Hungary -- which ranks last among EU members in a Transparency International corruption index -- will hold the EU's six-month rotating presidency from July 1.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Democracy Brussels Lead Hungary February April July December Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

3 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

3 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

6 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

7 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

8 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

9 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

11 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

12 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

13 hours ago

More Stories From World