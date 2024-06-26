Anti-graft Group Says Under Investigation By New Hungarian Agency
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Transparency International Hungary on Tuesday said that it had come under investigation by a controversial new agency set up under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to curb foreign influence.
The Sovereignty Protection Office began operating in February with critics fearing it would have a "chilling effect" on the central European country's democracy.
The European Commission has launched infringement proceedings against Hungary over the creation of the agency.
The office notified Transparency International Hungary last week "about 'initiating a specific -- and comprehensive -- investigation' into our activities," the anti-graft group said in a statement.
The Sovereignty Protection Office "posed a total of 62 questions in their six-page official letter, giving us thirty days to respond," it added.
"We hereby reiterate our position that this law serves the intention of the government to intimidate citizens and civil organisations that are critical of the government, while it is disguised as allegedly protecting national sovereignty," the group said.
The office declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
Atlatszo, a media outlet known for its investigations into corruption, is also under investigation by the agency and has been asked to clarify its relationship with Transparency International Hungary.
In December, Atlatszo said in a statement that the law was "capable of severely restricting press freedom" and was capable of making the work of "independent editorial offices, journalists and media companies difficult or even impossible".
Months later in April, politician Peter Magyar, a former government insider-turned-critic, said he had been put under investigation by the office.
The office has powers to "identify and investigate organisations that receive funding from abroad aimed at influencing the will of voters".
Orban's Fidesz party argues that the law will "close a loophole" of "electoral trickery" after claims opposition parties received funds from a US-based NGO in the run-up to the 2022 elections.
While the Sovereignty Protection Office can gather information, cooperate with state agencies and make reports, it does not have the power to sanction anyone on its own.
But its findings could be used to prosecute election candidates who accept foreign funding, as under Hungarian law they could face up to three years in prison.
Since returning to lead the EU member state in 2010, Orban has moved to curb civil rights and has made other changes to tighten his grip on power, often clashing with Brussels over rule-of-law issues.
Hungary -- which ranks last among EU members in a Transparency International corruption index -- will hold the EU's six-month rotating presidency from July 1.
