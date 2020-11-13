Anti-Impeachment Protest in Peru Leaves 11 People Injured - Authorities

Eleven people, including journalists, sustained injuries as a result of mass protests against the Peruvian Congress' decision to impeach now-former President Martin Vizcarra, the office of the National Human Rights Coordinator said on Friday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Eleven people, including journalists, sustained injuries as a result of mass protests against the Peruvian Congress' decision to impeach now-former President Martin Vizcarra, the office of the National Human Rights Coordinator said on Friday.

According to the communication, three of those injured are in serious condition.

On Monday, the congress impeached Vizcarra over corruption and bribery in a 105-19 vote. Congress Chairman Manuel Merino assumed his duties as interim president.

Peruvians reacted by taking to the streets en masse to protest the change of government five months before the scheduled election. The largest protests have been taking place in Lima, the country's capital. Initially peaceful rallies grew into clashes with law enforcement, with officers reportedly firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.